$9.5m paid for 'highly regarded' grazing land in New England

The Sloman family's hard work over five generations had paid off with $9.5 million paid for their Dunvegan property at Dundee in upper NSW's New England.



More than 60 people attended the Glen Innes property auction yesterday with a Queensland grazier coming away with the top bid.



The Slomans had offered their quality aggregation of three blocks covering 1765ha which their family first settled beneath the Great Dividing Range way back in 1848.

Breaking it down, this prime beef grazing country sold for $5382ha.

Not quite the $23,582ha paid for cropping country in Victoria last week but a good result for this part of the world.



Ray White Real Estate agent Geoff Hayes said Sue and Tim Sloman were very pleased with the result.



Mr Hayes said there had been interest in the property from far north Queensland and down to southern Victoria.



Mr Hayes said the winning bidder did not want their identity disclosed.

Sue and Tim Sloman.

Before the sale Mr Sloman told Farmonline they planned to semi-retire to "a small block" somewhere else.

"Somewhere we can poke about a bit, run a few cattle, work the dogs.

"It is time to move on," Tim said.

Said to be some of the most highly regarded grazing country in the New England region, Dunvegan's pastures are supported by more than half a century of fertiliser history.

The property has a comfortable three-bedroom house, four sets of cattle yards, good quality sheds, sheltered grazing fenced into 40 paddocks and watered by more than 40 dams and five creeks.



As well Dunvegan boasts a reliable 900-950mm rainfall.

