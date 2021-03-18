Govt is spending big to speed up the search for gas in Never Never country

The Federal government is pouring money into remote cattle country in the Northern Territory to hurry up onshore gas exploration.



The government this week agreed to provide taxpayer funds to what is normally considered commercial operations to develop the supposed gas riches of the Beetaloo Basin in the NT outback.



It has offered $50 million for companies who want to drill.

Santos and Origin Energy are already drilling there, trying to prove this mother lode of shale gas to be controversially extracted by fracking.

The Beetaloo is the government's first pick for its supposed energy-led recovery.

In January, a total of $217 million was earmarked for the road upgrades in the Beetaloo.



The government says this week's grants will lead to another 10 exploration wells in the basin by next year.

Resources Minister Keith Pitt hopes it will also result in another $150 million of private investment.

"This commonwealth grants program will support gas operators to speed up exploration and development of the Beetaloo Basin," he said.

"These grants are a key component of our government's agenda to bring gas from this world class resource into the market by at least 2025."

Resource Minister Keith Pitt wants to speed up exploration and development of the Beetaloo Basin.

The program will provide grants of between $750,000 to $7.5 million to help gas companies for drilling that happens before December 30 next year.

The Beetaloo Basin is one of five gas fields the Commonwealth plans to open up to support exports and manufacturing.

It sits over the Cambrian Limestone Aquifer which has some of the best fresh water in a region that is dependent on groundwater, like much of the NT.

A recent CSIRO and Charles Darwin University study found more research is needed to ensure the proposed gas fracking doesn't endanger tiny subterranean shrimp critical to groundwater health.

- with Australian Associated Press

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

