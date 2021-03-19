Saddleback sells for $8 million | Video

GOLD Coast hinterland trophy property Saddleback has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $8 million.

Located at Canungra, the spectacular is 364 hectare (899 acre) property is located on a plateau represents one of the largest holdings close to coastal beaches.



A total of 16 parties registered for the auction. Bidding started at $3.15m.

Saddleback features rich red and black volcanic soils. Creeping blue grass, kikuyu, green panic, Rhodes grass and clovers cover the gentle roll of the plateau.



The property is fenced into eight main paddocks and run as a cattle breeding operation. The property is currently lightly stocked with 100 breeders and progeny.



Accessed by a private bitumen road, the property is well hidden. Improvements include two homes, sheds and cattle yards.

Saddleback has spectacular 360-degree outlook, with views across to the coast and Brisbane, with the Glasshouse Mountains shining on winter mornings.



At 550m elevation, Saddleback enjoys a climate cooler than the both the coast or Brisbane.

The marketing of Saddleback was handled by Peter Douglas and Rob Wildermuth from Ray White Rural.

