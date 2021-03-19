New stock squad takes aim at cattle thieves and reckless hunters

The Northern Territory has finally taken aim at cattle rustlers and reckless hunters.



Beef producers have long called for authorities to form a livestock squad to combat stock theft.



Given the enormous size of stations and the small population, cattle duffing has long been a problem in the Territory.

The sickening hunting of livestock is also a problem.

Earlier this year, three Brahman cattle and two buffalo were killed at properties adjacent to the Arnhem highway.



Annaburroo Station manager Adrian Phillips blamed reckless hunters for the killing.



There was the shooting of 30 stock horses at Killarney Station in September, with two men later charged for animal cruelty.

The Territory has established Taskforce Starlight as its first stock squad.



It is a collaboration of the NT Cattlemen's Association, NT Police, Department of Industry, Tourism and Trade and Livestock Biosecurity.

NTCA acting chief executive Romy Carey said the organisation was excited about new taskforce which it hopes will significantly reduce stock crimes across the NT.

"Over the years NT pastoralists have had to deal with a lot of stock related crime - from the theft of an animal or two, to calculated large-scale pilfering operations," Mrs Carey said.



"All theft has serious impacts on pastoralists.



Taskforce Starlight has been established in a bid to improve reporting procedures and the investigation process into reports of alleged stock theft.

Taskforce Starlight will consist of a planning team as well as strategic operations teams made up of veterinary officers, livestock biosecurity officers and NT Police officers, based in Katherine, Darwin, Adelaide River, Alice Springs and Tennant Creek.

As part of the Taskforce, NT Police will be appointed under the Livestock Act to enable further powers for investigation; and a joint awareness training program between police and DITT Livestock Inspectors is being set up to enhance investigation interoperability.

Police Minister Nicole Manison said: "The cattle industry is big part of our economy and we will continue to do everything we can to support it."

Initially established for a year, Taskforce Starlight will also review the Livestock Act to tighten legislative gaps, hold action days across the NT and roll out an awareness program to improve reporting processes.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

