Keetah Downs auction on April 16

ATTRACTIVE Texas district property Keetah Downs will be auctioned by Moree Real Estate in Moree on April 16.



Covering 2104 hectares (5289 acres), the property is located 52km north west of Texas, 58km south east of Goondiwindi, and 19km south east of Yelarbon. Strategically, Keetah Downs is 30km south of the Whyalla Feedlot.



The country was originally timbered with river gums, eucalyptus, box, wilga with some area of pine, bull oak, arcia bush, wattle and tumbledown gum.



The property has been extensively improved with pasture varieties including Katambora Rhodes, fine cut Rhodes, premier digitaria, purple pigeon and various native grasses.



Keetah Downs is well improved.

There is some regrowth. The owners say they plan to pull about 500ha prior to the auction.



Some 80-100ha of the river flats have previously been cultivated. Part of this area was used for irrigation and has all been left as pasture country, partially improved with subtropical species.



The estimated carrying capacity is about 300 cows and calf's based on the existing level of development, but is said to be able to be increased with pasture development.



Keetah Downs features a 1.7km frontage to the Dumaresq River. There is a 300 megalitre storage dam, 30 stock dams, and an equipped bore. There is also a an unequipped irrigation bore connected to three 11.3ha pivot sites.



The average annual rainfall is 600mm.

The property is divided into 20 main and five holding paddocks. There are five grazing cells set up with central concrete feed bunkers, supplying eight cells each.



Other improvements include a homestead, secondary dwelling, workshop, sheds, silage pits, and cattle yards.



Contact Paul Kelly, 0428 281 428, or Alexander Bailey, 0406 109 492, Moree Real Estate.

MORE READING: 'Talwood: Well grassed Cheriton on the market'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Keetah Downs auction on April 16 first appeared on Queensland Country Life.