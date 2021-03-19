Kangaroo industry surprises by welcoming NSW probe

Australia's kangaroo industry says it is happy to take part in a NSW inquiry as long as it doesn't become a kangaroo court.



The NSW Parliament is investigating the need for the commercial culling of kangaroos, among other animal rights objectives.



The Kangaroo Industry Association of Australia has surprised many by welcoming the probe.



"I understand we might not have had much joy with these in the past but if it is fact based, we will be involved," the association's executive officer Dennis King said.



Australia's kangaroo trade is under siege on several fronts at the moment, domestic and overseas.



Mr King said the NSW inquiry has come along a good time for the industry to explain itself.



"If we make a submission then at least you will have common sense coming from one side," he said.



The decision in NSW parliament's Upper House was seen as a victory for animal rights campaigners.

Animal Justice Party MP Mark Pearson, who is deputy chair of the new inquiry, wants the culling to end, and also wants the commercial kangaroo industry shut down.

Greens MP Cate Faehrmann will chair it.

The parliamentary inquiry comes as Australia is already fighting to keep the kangaroo trade afloat in the United States.

A diplomatic campaign has been launched in the past few weeks to counter a growing animals rights push against kangaroo leather and meat imports.

Mr King said the industry had been under fire for more than three years.

"It's not just in the US but also in Europe there has been a push back, from groups mostly who don't have the facts."



There are an estimated 40 million kangaroos in Australia, culling quotas are set by governments at about 10 to 20 per cent of total populations. Most cull targets are never reached.

Mr King said the industry had already briefed Agriculture Minister David Littleproud and Trade Minister Dan Tehan.



Mr King said he welcome Mr Littleproud's invitation to the US congressmen who had support a Bill to stop the trade to travel to Australia, when international travel is allowed, to see the problem at first hand.

"We would love to take the Congressmen out with some harvesters so they can see how professional they are."

The US is the second biggest buyer of kangaroo products behind Europe, and the US trade alone is worth about $80 million annually.

The NSW inquiry will examine the health and welfare of "macropods" which are kangaroos, wallabies and wallaroos.

Most states set their annual culling quotas at 10-20 per cent of the total estimated kangaroo population.

Terms of reference for the NSW inquiry include an investigation into:

the accuracy of population counts

the non-commercial killing of kangaroos

government policies around "culling", including quotas, and licenses to kill

current government policies relating to the killing of joeys

the use of exclusion fencing

threats to kangaroo habitat including land clearing, bushfires, climate change and drought

