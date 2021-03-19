Glen Innes's Dunvegan cracks $9.5 million | Video

AFTER 173 years of family ownership the 1765 hectare (4361 acre) New England aggregation Dunvegan has sold at a Ray White Rural auction for $9.5 million.



Located on Nine Mile Road at Dundee, the property about 27km north east of Glen Innes.

The sale price is equal to about $5382/ha ($2178/acre).

Offered by Tim and Sue Sloman, Dunvegan is described as easy to manage, mostly open grazing country with large areas available for cultivation through to sheltered grazing.



The well established pastures are supported by a 55 year fertiliser history.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Dunvegan.

Improvements include a three bedroom brick house, four sets of cattle yards, shearing shed and numerous sheds.



The property is fenced into 40 paddocks and watered by more than 40 dams, five creeks and has a 900-950mm annual rainfall.



The marketing of Dunvegan was handled by Geoff Hayes and Robert Lewis from Ray White Rural. Bruce Smith was the auctioneer.



