House swept down river as couple prepare for wedding

Incredible video footage has emerged of a house being swept down the Manning River near Taree as floods impact towns up and down the NSW Mid North Coast.

And if that's not bad enough, the owners were due to be married on Saturday, too.



Ciara Knox of Taree, showed a house being swept down the Manning River.

You can watch the home as it travels down the river in the video below.

It belonged to a couple who lived at Mondrook, near Taree, according to a Go Fund Me page set up to support the pair which also says they were due to be married on Saturday.



"What was suppose to be their wedding day ended up with their house floating down river and them losing everything they have work hard for and sadly losing their pets as well," the explainer on the page reads.

Ms Knox said the footage was recorded from Petken Drive in Taree at 9am on Saturday.



Here's another angle shot by a journalist from neighbouring ACM masthead, the Wingham Chronicle.

The Manning River at Taree is expected to peak at 5.8 metres on Saturday, just shy of the record flood of 6.0 metres in 1929. The Port News is covering floods in a live blog here or you can read it below.



It will exceed levels recorded in 1978 (5.4 metres) and 2011 (4.5 metres).

