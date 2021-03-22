Russian move pressures wheat price

The wheat market is slowly unravelling, as Chicago Board of Trade futures drop to calendar year lows and dip below $A300 a tonne for the first time in 2021.

Since October 2008, $A300/t for nearby CBOT futures represents a decile 9 price level. That means the market has only spent 10 per cent of its time at or above $A300/t. Since January 1, 2020 the market has spent 50pc of its time above $A300/t.

We have just fallen outside of what is a very high price level for the value of CBOT futures in $A terms.

One of the major drivers is Russia. While export taxes and quotas helped push global wheat prices to the recent high levels, we have to remember that Russia still produced a record crop in 2020/21. It was basically early concerns about the 2021/22 crop, as well as generally high grain prices fuelling food inflation, that led the Russians to try to slow the flow of wheat exports.

Now we have early revisions to the outlook for the 2021 Russian and Ukrainian crops that are more positive. We then had Russian government officials thinking out loud about possibly winding back export taxes, just a few weeks after extending those taxes beyond June.

A buildup of wheat stocks in Russia at the end of the 2020/21 season, better crop prospects for 2021/22 than thought since the winter wheat planting season finished, and an improved production outlook for Ukraine, have triggered the Russians to suddenly re-evaluate the need for intervention in grain exports.

While improving crop prospects would always be expected to trigger a revisit to export taxes and quotas by the Russians, one would have expected the process to be delayed until there is much more certainty about the 2021/22 season.

In turn that should have provided support for wheat prices further into the calendar year. As it is, early speculation about export interventions being relaxed has added to the downward pressure on wheat prices.

Either way, we are at the mercy of Russia. Either it is their season, or as we have seen multiple times over the past decade or more, it is government interference in the market and particularly in the flow of exports.

Both are a little unpredictable, although the flow of information about their season is much better and more timely than a decade ago. Government intervention remains a wildcard, with the market responding to rumours as much as to actual measures put in place.

We can expect volatility moving forward, and hopefully that will see us revisiting decile 9 price levels, or better, for brief periods to give marketing opportunities for both old and new season wheat.