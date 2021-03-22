Top tips to manage glyphosate resistance

WHILE glyphosate remains the most important herbicide in broadacre cropping operations, researchers have worrying news regarding rates of resistance.

Peter Boutsalis, Plant Science Consulting, said that while it had taken 20 years from the registration of glyphosate for the first case of confirmed resistance, in the past 10 years this number had increased exponentially.

RELATED: Concern over herbicide resistance

RELATED: Website to help with resistant weeds

"More effective use of glyphosate combined with effective weed management (IWM) strategies will be required to reduce further instances of resistance," Dr Boutsalis said at a recent Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) update in Bendigo.

He said the tried and true 'double knock' strategy of hitting problem weeds with two separate modes of action to ensure any weed populations resistant to glyphosate were cleaned up by the other product, usually paraquat, was a sound option but pointed out other techniques could help retain glyphosate efficacy.

Particularly pertinently for summer and early autumn spraying, when weather can remain hot, Dr Boutsalis said farmers needed to be aware that efficacy could drop off markedly when spray went out in hot conditions.

In contrast, glyphosate applied in cool conditions immediately after a hot spell had much better control, indicating plans can rapidly recover from temperature stress.

Water quality is another big factor in spray efficacy.

Dr Boutsalis said ammonium sulfate was a useful tool to help soften water to ensure maximum solubility of the herbicide and to get better leaf penetration.

Targeting the optimum plant size was another trick Dr Boutsalis said could have a big impact on overall efficacy.

He said in pot trials good control was achieved in older ryegrass plants but at the one leaf or younger stage the plants rely on seed reserves for growth meaning little glyphosate moves towards the roots and effectiveness is impacted.

There may be more options on the cards to help keep glyphosate use down.

Chris Preston, a herbicide specialist with the University of Adelaide, said there had been a number of registration of new products made with Group G modes of action.

"These new registrations are expanding the way these type of herbicides can be used," Dr Preston said.

He said while care needs to be taken with pre-emergent applications of the products, especially in areas with lighter soils and where crop tolerance is not high there was good efficacy in a number of applications.

At present there is no resistance in any species in Australia to Group G products, however Dr Preston said there have been 13 reports globally.