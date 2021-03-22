NSW rain disaster: key facts and figures

KEY FACTS AND FIGURES FROM THE NSW RAIN EMERGENCY



* Emergency crews conducted 150 flood rescues overnight to early Monday

* They responded to 2000 calls for help, taking the total for the weekend to more than 10,000

* More than 200 schools across the coast and inland NSW are closed

* The rain isn't expected to ease until Wednesday

MID-NORTH COAST:

* Communities are facing the worst flooding conditions in almost a century

* Another 100m of rainfall is expected in the next 24-36hrs

* Evacuation orders have been issued for low lying areas including Macksville, Port Macquarie, Lower Macleay, Kempsey CBD

* The Macleay and Hastings rivers are overflowing in many areas

HUNTER REGION:

* The immediate threat appeared to have eased on Monday morning but there's more rain on the way and the danger is not over

* More flooding is forecast along the Hawkesbury and Hunter rivers

WESTERN, SOUTHERN AND NORTHERN SYDNEY:

* Another 50-100m of rainfall expected in the next 24-36hrs

* Major risks remain for residents west of the city around the Hawkesbury-Nepean river system

* 8000 people from communities along the Hawkesbury River have been evacuated amid the worst flooding since 1961, with the river expected to peak at around 15m on Monday night

* The Nepean River peaked near Penrith overnight at just over 10m, forcing evacuations

* Other towns affected included Windsor, Pitt Town, North Richmond, Freemans Reach and Colo

* There's fears up to 54,000 people could be displaced

ILLAWARRA:

* Two flood watch alerts are in place for the Shoalhaven and Bega rivers and the St Georges Basin

* More rainfall expected in the next 24-36hrs

ASSISTANCE:

* The federal government's natural disaster arrangements have been activated for 38 local government areas across NSW

* Flood victims are eligible for free legal advice from lawyers from the Disaster Response Legal Service as they recover from the devastating rains over the weekend

* The NSW government is in talks with the federal government about brining in the Australian Defence Force to support emergency crews

* Other states, including South Australia, are sending emergency service personnel to NSW to help

Australian Associated Press

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

