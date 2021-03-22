Royston heads to auction on April 9

STUNNING 155 hectare (382 acre) Scenic Rim horse property Royston will be auctioned online by Rural White Rural on April 9.

Located at Innisplain, five minutes from Rathdowney and 20 minutes from Beaudesert, the freehold property is described as some of the best horse county in Australia.



Royston features a stunning, five bedroom, two bathroom colonial style home with wide wrap around verandahs.



Ray White Rural's promotional video for Royston.

The home, which sits at the end of sits at the end of a tree lined driveway, has stunning views of the Border Ranges and commanding views over the property.

There is also a guest/managers cottage and two, one bedroom ensuited apartments at end of barn/ stable complex.

The property also has a permit to conduct weddings.

Royston also 49ha (120 acres) of leased country.

The gently undulating country and rich soils are sown to improved pasture.

Infrastructure includes about 20km of steel horse fencing, a vet room, hay shed/machinery shed, and two grain silos.

There are 10 larger horse paddocks, 14 spelling paddocks, five foaling paddocks near three stables, six day yards, and a stallion yard. There five large paddocks are suited to cattle or to grow out young horses.

Royston also has a 24ha irrigated lucerne paddock.

The property has excellent horse infrastructure including three stable complexes.

Water is supplied from two bores, two dams and a 40 megalitre allocation from Logan River.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Ed Dalton, 0418 186 880, Ray White Rural.

