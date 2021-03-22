FMC confident on Overwatch

CROP protection business FMC is confident its much-hyped Overwatch herbicide will deliver the goods for growers at its full commercial release this year.

Overwatch has been developed for control of ryegrass and has achieved good residual control in trials.

It has been released as an integrated by sowing option for wheat, barley and canola this year, with recommended application within three days of planting.

RELATED: Australia in herbicide spotlight

RELATED: Exciting option at Cowra

FMC said in field studies there could be control of up to 70 days with the product.

The herbicide features a new mode of action, with the active ingredient Bixlozone unique in Australia at present.

FMC staff at the recent Grains Research and Development Corporation update in Bendigo said there had been strong pre-orders of the product in preparation for the upcoming plant.

Along with ryegrass, there have also been promising results on a number of other problem weeds such as bifora, wire weed sowthistle and barley grass.

The product will make its world debut in Australia and is then scheduled to be rolled out in a number of other key agricultural markets.