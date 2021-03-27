Modish living at Borenore

For the second time in six years, buyers have an opportunity to buy a 'trophy' Central West grazing and lifestyle property, but now significantly value-added since it last changed hands.

On offer is Rosyth, a 190 hectare (470ac) grazing property fronting the Escort Way at Borenore, just 15 kilometres west of Orange.

It is owned by Sydney businessman Chris Brown and his partner Sharlene Miller, who bought it in 2015 and are selling now to free up funds for another investment.

The property has been listed for April 27 auction by Townsend Real Estate of Orange (who sold it last time) in conjunction with Webster Nolan Real Estate in Sydney.

Its prime location, compact size and quality improvements make Rosyth a tempting proposition for city-based 'tree-changers', local professional or business folk or families scaling down.

Before being bought by the present owners, Rosyth was owned for 35 years by Orange barrister Bill Walsh and his wife Nancy. Earlier still it was held by many years by George McDonald, who built the main homestead in 1926.

At that time Rosyth was primarily a woolgrowing property, but for many years now has been running cattle, with present carrying capacity estimated at 100 breeders plus opportunity fattening.

Comprising mostly undulating country of red and black basalt soils with some limestone outcrops along Boree Creek, Rosyth is lightly timbered by yellow and white box, red gum and kurrajong.

Long-established improved pastures of sub-clover, ryegrass and phalaris are managed holistically with rotational grazing. No fertiliser is used.

Average rainfall is 800mm and the property is watered by dams, a bore reticulating to troughs, and a double frontage to the semi-permanent Boree Creek.

Natural sequence farming practices have been adopted on Rosyth, with contour banks installed strategically to capture runoff from rainfall and promote pasture growth.

The spacious main homestead, dating from 1926 and renovated in the 1990s, is built of bricks made on the property and set in established lawns and gardens.

With four bedrooms, family/dining room, separate living room and covered verandas on all sides, the home features high ceilings, polished timber floors, gas/electric kitchen with walk-in pantry, slow combustion heating, ducted air conditioning and a separate garage.

Now occupied by the manager, the original homestead just described is complemented by an unusual and striking modular home specially designed and built for the present owners.

Set astride a ridge with views to Mt Canobolas, the T-shaped, three-bedroom home is clad with silvertop ash timber designed to blend into the surroundings, and deep, wide, double-glazed windows.

Internal features include reverse-cycle air conditioning, Jetmaster and double-sided wood fires, under-floor heating, modern kitchen with island bench and five-burner gas cooktop range.

Living areas open to timber decks, where there is also a swim spa and hot tub, and adjoining the house is a two-bay carport.

Working infrastructure includes a set of steel cattle yards with concrete race and Arrow crush, basic sheep yards, stables and tack room, and machinery shed and workshop.

Bidding for Rosyth is expected within a range of $5.5-$5.8 million.

The story Modish living at Borenore first appeared on The Land.