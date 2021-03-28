Paroo cattle run with a wool option

It was 1925 - just under a century ago - that Walter and his brother Arthur Brown upped stakes from their dried-fruit block at Merbein, near Mildura, to try their hand at NSW outback pastoralism.

They took up two adjoining blocks then being excised from the vast Tinapagee run of Sir Sidney Kidman, who had taken it over in 1910 from Dalgetys, creditors of Melbourne hotelier Richard Feehan.

After working the blocks together for five years, Arthur took Nangunyah and Walter took Nardoo, the latter passing to his sons Laurie and Ken upon his death in 1948.

That same year Laurie won another block, Reola, near White Cliffs (home now to his son Graham), in a ballot, whereupon he had to quit his interest in Nardoo, selling to Ken.

And now it's Ken's son Lionel who is selling Nardoo, ending this branch of the family's long association with the Wanaaring district. It follows the sale early last year of the family's Glenlyon/Nangunyah aggregation adjoining Nardoo.

Nardoo has been listed for sale by Nutrien Russell Cobar (which also sold Glenlyon/Nangunyah) and it will go to online auction on April 21, with bidding expected to start around $2.6 million.

Situated on the Hamilton Gate road 30 kilometres north of Wanaaring, Nardoo is a 38,868 hectare (96,044ac) property of semi-open, gently undulating red loam grazing country.

Timbered by corkwood, beefwood and scattered kurrajong, with box swamps and good stands of mulga, the property is well grassed and responds quickly with soft herbage growth.

With a rated carrying capacity of 7000 DSE, the property has been operated as an all-cattle enterprise for the past 25 years, historically carrying 650 breeding cows.

It is now lightly stocked with just 120 mixed cattle and showing good pasture growth.

The property is subdivided into 10 grazing paddocks and seven holding paddocks, with a boundary of all-steel fencing including 5km of new hingejoint.

Average rainfall is 250mm and the property is watered by 15 earth dams, three bores (two solar) and a well supplying the homestead.

The six-bedroom air-conditioned homestead was built in 1934 with more recent updates and has sleep-outs, lounge, office, kitchen with wood and gas stove and pantry, and a meat house and coolroom.

Working improvements include a 14m x 20m machinery shed with skillion, workshops and steel-panel cattle yards to handle 300 head, with four-way draft, crush and loading ramp with road-train access.

An unlikely feature of Nardoo, given its present all-cattle focus, is a 10-stand (unequipped) steel-framed woolshed. It was erected in 1992 and has never been used.

The 52m x 15m woolshed was moved to Nardoo from nearby Nocoleche after that former pastoral station was taken over for a nature reserve.

However, the wool price downturn of the 1990s made cattle a more attractive enterprise option at the time, so the shed (which still needs work to complete the wool-room) has yet to be 'christened'.

The original woolshed is also still standing, along with its steel sheepyards and adjacent six-man shearers' quarters with kitchen and ablution block.

By PETER AUSTIN

