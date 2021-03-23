Moree residents urged to prepare for evacuation as flood water rises

After an almost record-breaking rainfall, Moree is staring down the barrel of its first major flood since 2012.

Residents north of Iris Street have been urged to prepare for evacuations as SES assess the situation.

The Bureau of Meteorology has predicted possible major flooding for low-lying properties in Moree.

As a result, residents and visitors have been asked by the SES to take action now in preparing for possible flooding.

Those in need of sandbags can call the SES on 132 500.

It's warned storms and floods may interrupt essential services such as electricity, phones, internet, water and sewerage.

People in these areas need to closely monitor weather and road closures.

If the situation continues to worsen, a Flood Evacuation Order will be issued by the NSW SES if evacuations are required.

ROAD CLOSURES

Between Narrabri and the Queensland border - the Newell Highway is closed

Between Moree and the Queensland border - the Carnarvon Highway is closed

East of Moree at Biniguy - the Gwydir Highway is closed

Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall briefing Emergency Services Minister David Elliott on the developing flood situation in the Gwydir River Catchment around Moree today.

In the meantime, MP Adam Marshall has been in talks with Emergency Services minister David Elliot to ensure there is enough emergency service assets, both local and from outside, at hand to support residents in Moree over the next few days.

Especially after the last flood, where he recognised residents' "did not feel supported" during their time of need.

Mr Marshall said major flooding was almost a certainty on Wednesday, and encouraged the community, especially those residents in low-lying areas, to be prepared for the possibility of evacuation.



"With the possibility the Mehi River at Moree could reach 10.4 metres by tomorrow evening, the community needs to be taking very seriously the situation which is in front of it," Mr Marshall said.

Moree has had 150mms by 9am on Tuesday, making it the wettest day overall since 1888 - over 133 years ago.

Mr Marshall stated Mr Elliot had confirmed a multi-agency response to this flood event.



NSW SES will be working in conjunction with NSW Police, NSW Rural Fire Service a Fire and Rescue NSW to keep residents safe.

"Extra SES, RFS and NSW Police resources have been dispatched to Moree, as well as some helicopters to ensure the community is secured, if the worst predictions come to pass," Mr Marshall assured.

"I'm a great believer in planning for the worst and hoping for the best and I'm glad these extra resources are being moved in now, ahead of the expected river peak."

Minor flooding is already reading occurring along the Mehi River in parts of Moree.



It looks destined to reach the 10 metre mark on Wednesday, with NSW SES is warning there could be a number of homes which experience water over the floor inundation.

Residents in need of sandbags should contact the SES on 132 500.

More warnings

Warnings are also in place for the Macintyre and Severn Rivers.

Moderate flooding of the Macintyre River at Inverell has the potential to occur overnight and into Wednesday.

The Macintyre River at the Yetman Bridge is likely to exceed the moderate flood level overnight Tuesday and into Wednesday.

At Ashford there are concerns the Severn River could exceed the major flood level of by Tuesday night.

"It is important as these river levels rise that residents do not drive through flood waters and stay up to date with the latest warnings from the BOM," Mr Marshall said.

In life threatening emergencies, call 000 (triple zero) immediately. If you require rescue, assistance to evacuate or other emergency help, ring NSW SES on 132 500.



For more emergency information, advice, and access to the latest river heights and rainfall observations and forecasts:

NSW SES: www.ses.nsw.gov.au

RMS Live Traffic: www.livetraffic.com

Latest River Heights and Rainfall

Observations: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/flood/northwest.shtml

Latest NSW Warnings: www.bom.gov.au/nsw/warnings/

Rainfall Forecasts: www.bom.gov.au/australia/meteye/

BOM NSW Twitter: www.twitter.com/BOM_NSW

