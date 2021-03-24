50 harrowing photos of the ongoing flood crisis

+50





































































































MORE GALLERIES

Just one more day of intense rain.

That's the little light of hope NSW is clinging to as the flood crisis spreads from the North Coast, down into the Hunter Valley and along the Hawkesbury region in Sydney's north west.

As the crisis expends more stories of amazing survival are coming to light.

In Sydney's north west, jet skis have been used, and locals have banded together to save stranded livestock.

But the flooding continues as the rain keeps falling and the rivers keep rising.

Currently 31 warnings have been issued from the Bureau of Meteorology, and there are 116 notifications in play from the State Emergency Service.

If you're in the Hunter you can follow the latest updates here.

While North Coast residents can follow the latest here.