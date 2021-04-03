Beau Ryan takes up Snack Swap Challenge for Aussies Apples

AUSSIE Apples has recruited former professional rugby league player turned television personality, Beau Ryan, to prompt consumers to take up the "Snack Swap Challenge".

The campaign includes a video of Mr Ryan admitting his family's snacking habits turned to less healthy options during last year's Coronavirus lockdown.



The lynchpin to the new campaign is the experience of self-confessed snackaholic Mr Ryan who traded in his usual afternoon snacks for an apple and documented the experience.

"My family and I are already big lovers of apples, so this challenge is really exciting," Mr Ryan said.



"My lifestyle is usually quite busy and I'm racing around a lot, so I was interested to see if swapping my usual arvo snack choice for an apple would give me a boost in the afternoons.

"The results were interesting but unsurprising for a fruit that packs in a lot of mind and body goodness."

The campaign comes on the back of a 2021 Snack Report, commissioned by Aussie Apples, which showed 50 per cent of Australians said they snacked more than usual during lockdown.

One year on, 73pc of Aussies "want to hit refresh on their snacking habits" and are willing to look to fresh fruit options, the report said.

The report said 87pc of respondents admitted experiencing a daily afternoon lull.



A further 65pc of Aussies pinpointed 2pm to 4pm as the typical time they crash and crave a snack, with 57pc reaching for a sweet and indulgent treat such as chocolate, biscuits and ice cream.



About a third of the nation has admitted to opting for healthier options such as yoghurts, muesli bars and nuts (67pc).

Apples already enjoy high access to Aussie homes.

Hort Innovation's Horticulture Statistics Handbook 2019/20 says 89pc of Australian households purchased apples, buying an average of 890g per shopping trip for the year ending, June 2020.

The supply per capita was 8.3 kg, based on the volume supplied.



Habit change and wellbeing expert Dr Gina Cleo said often these snack choices aren't giving bodies what they really need.

"As we start to slow down mid-afternoon, our bodies begin to crave a boost to keep us going for the rest of the day," Dr Cleo said.



HEALTHIER: Beau Ryan recording one of his video entries for his Snack Swap Challenge where he ate an apple instead of his usual afternoon snack option.

"Sweet and even perceived healthy snacks can give us a quick sugary hit, but they don't provide us with the long-lasting mind and body boost we actually need to make it through the day."

A statement from Aussie Apples said: "A fresh fruit alternative that 82pc of Aussies are keen to try is an apple, known to be a source of dietary fibre, low GI and full of essential nutrients to help support our bodies combat the afternoon slump."

Dr Cleo said that apples are a great afternoon snack packed with many nutritional benefits that many Aussies were not aware of.

"We know that as many as 65pc of Aussies are unaware that apples are low GI, which can help give our bodies a mind and energy boost," she said.



"Additionally, they're a great source of hydration, antioxidants, vitamin C and fibre, making them the perfect afternoon pick-me-up."

