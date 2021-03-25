Who's who of agribusiness headed north for ICMJ

Delegates to the upcoming Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association Northern Beef Conference will have access to the leading companies in the sector, with a 'who's who' of agribusiness backing the event.

NH Foods Australia, one of the largest beef production companies in the country, is the latest to throw its support behind ICMJ's northern conference, which will be held on April 7-10 in the beef capital of Rockhampton.

NH Foods has signed on as the event's Gold Partner, supporting ICMJ financially and with beef products for use at conference dinners.

"NH Foods Australia has been a part of the beef industry in this country for over 43 years. We have a proud history with ICMJ and in 2021 we are glad to see the event return," NH Foods Brand Manager Nadine Giusti said.

ICMJ events are designed to provide industry participants with the fundamentals of meat quality and carcase specifications required in today's market, as well as the requirements of the modern consumer and the role of new technologies in meeting those needs. Its platinum sponsors include Meat & Livestock Australia and the Australian Meat Processing Corporation.



After the disappointment of COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the 2020 Northern Beef Conference, arrangements are now in place for the event's second running hosted by major sponsors CQUniversity and Teys Australia.

The 2021 Conference is also supported by Beef Australia - sponsor of the Careers Expo, along with Signature Beef, JBS Australia, Rockhampton Regional Council, Allflex and the Australian Brahman Breeders Association.

The conference is an opportunity for anyone with a passion for the livestock and meat industries to bolster their knowledge and skills, build new networks, and explore new careers paths through face-to-face meetings with representatives from companies spanning the entire supply chain.

The event also features presentations from international experts in livestock production, meat processing, genomics, communications, consumer demands and meal preparation.

Ms Giusti said NH Food's motto of "delivering the joy of eating" aligned with ICMJ's goals of building capacity in the industry and improving consumer satisfaction.

"We are committed to providing the best pasture to plate experience with our expertise in Wagyu, grainfed and grassfed beef brands," she said. "We export to over 40 markets across the globe including Japan, the EU, Indonesia, Korea, Taiwan, Middle East, China, South East Asia and the USA," she said.

From a sole export trading office in Sydney, NH Foods has grown to include three processing plants strategically placed in prime cattle areas along the east coast of Australia. These plants are supported by NH Foods Whyalla Beef feedlot, one of the largest and most technologically advanced in the country.

To register visit www.icmj.com.au/product/2021nicmj

ALSO IN BEEF: