Butchers share their trade secrets

The sizzle, the flame and the theatre of a beautifully selected steak or lamb as it hits the grill is something else.

The best results require the best product, and for beef, lamb, pork and poultry, the best is available from the local butcher and it's grown right here, on Australian soil.

The passion that the Australian butcher has for quality product comes through in his or her dedication to their craft. A butcher lives and breathes food, and wants to make sure that every cook that comes through that door is inspired to make a great meal for their family.

It doesn't matter if it is a recipe from a food TV show, or one in grandma's cookbook, chances are, your butcher will be able to point you in the right direction to achieving that dish.

Most cookbook fans would be surprised to learn then, that there are very few cookbooks available written by butchers for their customers.

But that is about to change.

Available in April 2021 from a select number of butchers from across the country, The Butcher's Cook Book is a celebration of what butchers know best - product and the best way to cook it.

Within the cook book are profiled some 50 butchers, whose passion and craft, leap from the page, in a celebration of Australian meats in dishes that vary from the classic meatloaf through to an Asian-inspired brisket curry.

A collaboration, The Butchers Cook Book is the outcome of a dream by well-respected butcher, Shannon Walker, to bring the skill and passion of Australian butchers and their favourite recipes together.

The concept of the book was to invite 50 Australian butchers to contribute two recipes, with a profile of the butchers and their shops. Essentially a crowdfunded project, each butcher receives copies of the cook book to sell within their store.

Butchers are based across the country, rural and urban, who in turn reflect the diversity of culture and demographics within their own community.



Recipes include decade old classics from Australia and internationally as well as recipes that reflect the current trends of low and slow, tacos and sliders.

Mr Walker said that butchers handle food all day and every day, with a lot of creativity, advising their customers on the best way to cook the meal, and the main reason for producing the book was to showcase that skill.

"The enthusiasm the butchers had for the idea of the book was terrific - finding 50 butchers to take part was no problem at all," he said.



"It is great to see so much variety in the recipes. We knew things like silverside would come through, but there are also a lot of modern recipes in there as well, and a range of skills needed to cook the meal. We have one meatloaf recipe that was based on a 90-year old lady's recipe that has been shared for generations, as well as meals that didn't exist ten years ago."

The Butchers Cook Book will be available from April 2021, and stocked in each of the butcher shops featured, retailing at $34.95. Limited copies will also be available from www.meatstock.com.au.

