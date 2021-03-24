Leander delivers diversity

HIGHLY regarded Longreach property Leander has been in the ownership of the Barrett/Clark families or relatives since 1908.

The highway frontage property is located 31km west of Longreach and covers 12,218 hectares (30,179 acres). There is 11,091ha (27,396 acres) of freehold country and a 1127ha (2783 acre) permit to occupy.

Leander features an historic nine bedroom homestead (circa 1912) set in established gardens, that have been nurtured over the generations.



Large enough to be a stand-alone enterprise or run as a depot, Leander offes a diverse mix of country. A third is high, soft desert country with a mix of timber including mulga, vine tree, wilga, dead finish, coolabah, ghost gum, native peach, cassia, and currant bush with buffel, native grasses, and areas of spinifex.

A further third is developed pebbly gidyea country which fronts Darr River, with flood-out country along the Strathdarr/Invercauld boundary.

The remainder is boree downs country interspersed with coolabah channels. There is also some gidyea country.

Leander is recognised as very clean wool growing country and has traditionally run 6500 mixed sheep. It is also very suited to cattle.



Water is supplied by 14 dams, and semi-permanent holes in Darr River and Dingo Creek.

There are 14 paddocks and a series of lanes and holding paddocks servicing the yards. An exclusion fence significantly reduces grazing pressure and assists in the control of predators, increasing productivity.



Other improvements include sheds, a workshop, stables, hangar, six stand shearing shed, and sheep yards.



Leander is being sold through an expression of interest process closing on April 29.

Contact Wally Cooper, (07) 4658 9156 or 0427 781 054, Rural Property and Livestock.

