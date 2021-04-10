Ugly fruit and veg delivered direct to door

A START-UP company which has combined the recent trends of marketing ugly, surplus produce with boxed home delivery is looking for farmers to partner with.

Good & Fugly takes wonky, quirky, and misshaped fruit and vegetables and delivers curated seasonal boxes fresh to consumers' doors.

Every box is filled with fresh, seasonal produce direct from farmers.

What's in the boxes varies from week to week but the business aims to include staples like potatoes, onions, and leafy greens in every order.

Its deliveries are rapidly expanding across the greater Sydney region and consumers across Australia are being encouraged to register their interest via the website (www.goodandfugly.com.au) in order to gauge where to expand to next.



According to Good & Fugly, its aim is to make saving the planet affordable, convenient, and delicious.

The idea comes off the back of statistics showing up to 25 per cent of all Australian produce does not leave the farm, and 30pc of all the world's farmland is used to produce wasted food.

Good & Fugly founder Richard Tourino said the goal is to make the company a nationwide offering.



CONNECT: Good & Fugly founder Richard Tourino says the company is keen to connect with more farmers with surplus produce.

"We can see the waste issue and we know consumers are keen to make a positive impact by jumping on board the fugly revolution," Mr Tourino said.



"We're also encouraging farmers to get in touch with us so their quirky, misshaped produce doesn't go to waste."

A small fruit and vegetables box sells for $39 (including delivery) and feeds up to two people for four to five days.



A large box sells for $59 and feeds up to five people for four to five days



Clinical nutritionist Cailie Ford has given her support to the business.



BETTER: Clinical nutritionist Cailie Ford says Good & Fugly is about reducing waste and eating healthy.

"I was raised in country Queensland and have a thing about waste," Ms Ford said.



"What I love about Good & Fugly is that they're fighting waste and delivering value in a way that can change eating habits for the better, quite easily.



"Each box has so many possibilities from quick snacks for the kids to more complex dishes.



"And each box brings fun back to the kitchen. Making cooking and eating enjoyable is so important for healthy habits at home."



The business has also caught the eye of NSW Circular, a NSW government-funded body pushing a circular economy.



UGLY: Misshapen fruit and vegetables often go to waste because they don't meet supermarket specifications.

NSW Circular chief executive officer Lisa McLean said most people would not know that a quarter of fruit and veggie produce never leaves the farm simply because it is considered "ugly".



"It tastes great and people want to eat it but this narrow view of quality food is contributing to unnecessary and significant wastage," Ms McLean said.



"In fact, 3pc of Australia's carbon emissions come from organic waste - so it's fantastic to see programs like Good & Fugly unlocking delicious new produce markets, while reducing waste and carbon emissions."



