Industry told of new ways to ease tension

ESCALATING China-Australia trade tensions that have seen CBH barley exports suspended, Western Australian wines and other commodities hit with punitive tariffs and Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham's phone calls and emails unanswered, could benefit from "soft diplomacy".

In a week when China and the new United States President Joe Biden's administration officials angrily faced off for the first time in Alaska - with the US declaring it will "not leave Australia alone on the field" in a trade war - and WA Premier and Treasurer Mark McGowan killing off the Asian engagement portfolio in a cabinet reshuffle, about 120 local Chinese and WA business people were told there might be another way.

Australian sport, films and art with a China focus could pave a "soft diplomacy" - described as an ability to attract and co-opt through appeal rather than coerce - path to repairing the relationship and might be a start to rebuilding bilateral trade, an Australia China Business Council of WA (ACBCWA) lunch gathering was told last Friday.

ACBCWA president James Clarke acknowledged the Australia-China relationship was currently "besieged by unrelenting negativity, at what is possibly the lowest point of the bilateral engagement over the past five decades".

"That has left all of us feeling disheartened and some, I know, have even felt hopeless," Mr Clarke said.

"But as we approach the 50th anniversary of the relationship between Australia and the People's Republic of China, things can get better."

Mr Clarke said the China relationship was particularly important for WA where last year the State government acknowledged up to one in five local jobs was in some way related to an economic relationship with China.

"(The) ACBCWA deems it is critical that the long-standing and strong WA-China trade and investment relationship is not subsumed by geo-political tensions, but that much of the very positive and innovative links and partnerships between WA and China entrepreneurs and leaders are promoted to the wider public and to expand thinking on bilateral engagement beyond just international politics," Mr Clarke said.

He said Friday's Fortescue Metals Group-sponsored event aimed to bring attention to "this concept of soft diplomacy through mediums such as sport, cinema and the arts, to decision makers in WA", with the possibility they could "bridge the gap".

"In a season where the Australia-China relationship is fraught with challenges, we believe this discussion is very timely," Mr Clarke said.

"We believe that through public and private programs and initiatives focussed on soft diplomacy, the WA-China relationship will remain focussed on positive bilateral ties and reposition WA-China business engagement and public sentiments away from tension and conflict, to positive collaboration and partnerships."

Mr Clarke's sentiments were reinforced by speakers Andrew Hunter, strategic adviser to the Minderoo Foundation philanthropic operation co-founded by mining and pastoral magnate Andrew Forrest and his wife Nicola, Camille Chen, writer, producer and director who co-founded Perth-based entertainment company Legend Media Group and Chinese-born artist and curator Zhou Xiaoping who works with indigenous artists in the Kimberley and Northern Territory and has taken indigenous art exhibitions to China.

Mr Hunter worked at Port Adelaide Football Club (PAFC) as general manager China engagement from 2015 to 2020 - the period in which Port Adelaide played and won three home-and-away games at Jiangwan Stadium, Shanghai.

The first in May 2017 and the second in 2018 were against the Gold Coast Suns, while the third was against St Kilda in 2019.

The concept of taking Australian Rules football to China was driven by PAFC president David Koch, who first floated the idea in 2014 - his father had worked in the coal industry in both the US and China and recognised the economic potential of China after it emerged from its 20-year self-imposed isolation from the rest of the world.

Mr Koch later confirmed the China games accounted for 10 per cent of the PAFC's $60 million annual revenue, corporate money it would not have found in Australia.

A critical factor was generous financial support from Shanghai real estate tycoon Gui Guojie and his Shanghai CRED empire.

Mr Hunter has written a book, Port Adelaide To Shanghai, about this period.

On Friday he pointed out then Federal opposition leader Gough Whitlam's 1971 visit - as the first Western leader into modern China and recognised as a turning point in Australia-China relations - was preceded by what was called at the time "ping pong diplomacy".

"What is not widely appreciated is the role sport played in the events leading to this historic visit," Mr Clarke said.

"The Australian table tennis team was competing at the world championships in Japan and received an invitation, along with a lot of other teams, to visit the People's Republic of China.

"Canberra at the time did not recognise Beijing so the invitation was initially declined, but the team manager and a former diplomat called Gregory Clark who was The Australian newspaper correspondent, saw the opportunity and after some backwards and forwards with Canberra the invitation was ultimately accepted.

"The team entered China at Hong Kong, went to Guangzhou and then played some exhibition games in Shanghai and ultimately was presented to China's premier, Zhou Enlai, in Beijing's Great Hall of the Peoples.

"News of this reception filtered back to Australia and actually emboldened Gough Whitlam to take the step to visit China.

"It was controversial at the time but highly important and sport played a role.

"I think sport can continue to play an important role in Australia's foreign policy."

Mr Clarke pointed to the ice hockey series between Canada and the then USSR in 1972 and more recently, the baseball series between the United States and Cuba under the Obama administration, as further examples of "sport diplomacy" influencing foreign policy.

He said he believed the most significant and enduring contribution of PAFC playing three games in Shanghai was "actually to the bilateral relationship (between Australia and China) more broadly".

"In 2017 when premier Li Keqiang visited Australia he spoke enthusiastically in the Australian Parliament about how important that game (the first Port versus Suns in Shanghai) was to the bilateral relationship," Mr Clarke said.

"It was a fantastic moment and beautiful optics of how sport can bring two nations and two peoples together.

"Unfortunately, there has been a deterioration in the relationship after that."

Ms Chen pointed out China is a great consumer of feature films from around the world - at the end of 2020 China had 75,000 theatre screens, almost double the number in the US and compared to Australia's 2000 - and since COVID-19 they have been breaking box office records.

"Chinese love watching movies, it is common knowledge President Xi Zinping himself loves movies," Ms Chen said.

"There is no doubt in my mind that soft power is a must-have for any country and it is no longer just about influence, it is a business."

Ms Chen said the State government's recent announcement of a $20 million production attraction fund and development of a $100 million studio and sound stage in Fremantle would provide "a powerful Australian opportunity" to build a relationship through non-traditional means.

She suggested Australian-Chinese co-productions would likely receive wider distribution within China.

Mr Xiaoping outlined his work with indigenous artists since 1988, including collaborations with Great Sandy Desert-born artist and illustrator the late Jimmy Pike, which resulted in exhibitions of their works at Hefei Jiuliumi Art Museum in 1996 and the National Gallery of China in 1999 and the wider interest that created.

He outlined his current 10-year project, sponsored by Fortescue Metals Group, which is titled Our Story: Chinese Aboriginal People in Australia.

