New president for NTCA

The Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association has elected cattle producer David Connolly as its new president.

Taking over from Chris Nott, who has held the position for the past three years, Mr Connolly brings a wealth of industry experience and knowledge to his new role.

After an agency career spanning almost 20 years, the former livestock and stud stock manager, salesman and auctioneer, oversaw the acquisition of livestock assets in Chile, New Zealand and Australia, before taking over as general manager of Tipperary, Litchfield and Douglas West Station in 2015.

Announced as the new NTCA president at the organisation's annual industry conference in Alice Springs, Mr Connolly said he was excited to be continuing the "great work that has been done by previous presidents", but said the role came with "a huge responsibility".

"The future of the cattle industry depends on us. The presidents who have been in this role before me have done an amazing job battling some enormous issues - but their abilities have helped to overcome the challenges the industry has faced in the past. It is exciting but daunting at the same time to be handed this responsibility, together with the new NTCA CEO Will Evans.

"But I am very excited for the future of the cattle industry here in the Northern Territory, and I look forward to working on behalf of the NTCA's membership - from small family producers to large corporates.

"I will battle on behalf of the association's cattle producing members, especially when it comes several ongoing challenges, such as increases in regulatory costs in the live export industry that are being pushed back onto producers, legal challenges, regulations around the Petroleum and Mining Act, and ongoing infrastructure issues."

