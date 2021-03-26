'The dogs see it as a game': 16 sheep mauled in one night

It's often said that good fences make for good neighbours.

So when an important fence fails to keep a vicious bunch of predators at bay, it's understandable that relationships are strained.

Tidbinbilla farmer Michael Shanahan had 16 sheep mauled by wild dogs on Tuesday night, the latest in a succession of incidents which he says is a result of the neighbouring ACT Parks and Conservation failing to fulfil its requirement to keep a vital border fence electrified and properly maintained.

The electric fence separates Mr Shanahan's long-established leasehold from the more recently established Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve.

But since November last year, the incursions from the dogs, which are part dingo with domesticated dog genes, have been increasing and the sheep losses mounting. He estimates he has lost around 500 sheep since late last year which, counting in the lost wool, amounts to a farm loss of some $90,000.

Tidbinbilla Station grazier Michael Shanahan, with the fence which fails to keep wild dogs from the nearby reserve attacking his sheep. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Mr Shanahan said Tuesday night was "particularly bad", with three sheep killed outright and 13 mauled. Veterinarians who visited the property on Wednesday expected that 10 of the 13 injured survivors may have to be euthanised.

Even though the dogs gained access, the ACT Parks and Conservation Service curiously maintains that the electrified fence is "not in a state of disrepair" and that it is "working in consultation with the landholder to ensure ongoing protection is maintained and stock losses are minimised".

"This includes fixing and maintaining minor sections of damaged fence and electric wires," the directorate said in a statement.

Infrequent wild dog attacks are a problem which Mr Shanahan, who runs 10,000 sheep on his property under the range, accepts as part of having a farm so close to a national park.

But when he woke up early on Tuesday morning to find such a large number of dead, distressed and injured sheep, he decided enough was enough.

"The terrible thing about this is that the dogs see it as a game; they drag the sheep down and injure it, then let it up again and chase it until it can't run any more," he said.

"This goes on and on, sometimes for hours.

"It's an awful thing."

Tidbinbilla Station grazier has been operating his leasehold long before the nearby nature reserve was established. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

While he's entitled to take a rifle and shoot the intruders, he says that a best solution is managing the problem with good quality electric fencing, which for more than two decades has proved reasonable deterrent.

The management plan for the reserve states that in the relationship between the rural leaseholders and the managers: "open and honest communication is essential and will be undertaken by both parties" and that "the practical resolution of management matters at a local level is a priority".

"The fence doesn't keep the dogs out, plain and simple; there are parts of it which are not energised at all," Mr Shanahan said.

The government also says it conducts trapping and baiting programs three times a year.

"There is no evidence to suggest the numbers of dogs in Tidbinbilla in general and overall have increased in recent years," the directorate said.

"The numbers of dogs within the reserve are regulated in response to issues raised by local landholders through regular consultation."