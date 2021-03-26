Glenleigh negotiations continue

NEGOTIATIONS are continuing on the 13,282 hectare (32,821 acre) Taroom property Glenleigh, which was passed in at a Nutrien Harcourts GDL auction for $8.35 million.



Offered by the Coggill family, the perpetual pastoral holding is located in the Glenhaughton district, 50km north west of Taroom.



Glenleigh is described as having 1200ha of developed scrub country with the balance being good quality forest breeding country well established with buffel grass.

Marketing agent John Sims said four parties had registered to bid on the property.

Glenleigh is said to have consistently carried the equivalent of 1200 breeders plus progeny to weaning.

Water is supplied from 12 bores and season holes in Robinson Creek.

Improvements include a four bedroom home, cattle yards and sheds.

Contact John Sims, 0428 221 727, or Graeme McAdam, 0428 273 028, Nutrien Harcourts GDL.

