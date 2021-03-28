Wind farm powers up with plans for up to 80 turbines, 880 jobs

A multi-million dollar wind farm with up to 80 turbines has been proposed for farmland near Orange.

The project would generate up to 880 jobs during construction and up to 16 during its operation.

The turbines would be among the largest in the state stretching 250 metres from the ground to the tip of the highest blade.

If everything went perfectly we would be having shovels in the ground in three years - Daniel Leahy, RES

International renewable energy development company RES has begun environmental studies and community consultation for the site at Kerrs Creek, 21 kilometres north of Orange.

RES Head of Wind Development Daniel Leahy said construction could start within three years. It would take about two years to complete.



"By Australian standards it's probably about average [size]," he said.

"[But] it's not necessarily a small wind farm.



SITE: Where the wind farm would be built. Photo: Supplied

"Once we refine our environmental studies and finalise our design we'd expect between 50 and 80 [turbines]."

Mr Leahy said technological advances were leading to wind farms using bigger turbines with larger rotors to increase efficiencies.

"The last few years have been really staggering as far as technology," he said.

Mr Leahy said while a large area of land was required for a wind farm only about 2.5-3 per cent of it would be needed for the turbines, their bases, roads and a substation.

He said it would allow for farmers to continue to use the land for grazing.

RES has issued its first newsletter and held two community information sessions in Molong and Euchareena last week to outline its initial plans.

Mr Leahy said RES would obtain the planning approvals and secure the land, but seek investors to fund the project.

Construction would be tendered out but RES would manage the building work and the ongoing assets.

The project's website said the wind farm was expected to have a 30-year life.

"The wind farm will generate clean, renewable energy to power between 250,000 and 325,000 NSW homes per year," it said.

"The Kerrs Creek Wind Farm will contribute to the achievement of the NSW government's targets of a 35 per cent emissions reduction in NSW compared to 2005 levels and net zero emissions by 2050."



It is in both the Cabonne and Dubbo Regional local government areas.

