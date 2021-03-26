Cattle producers urged to adopt the research

A CALL for renewed commitment to adoption of research outcomes and a shift towards more red meat supply chain collaboration were key messages from the industry's largest service provider, Meat & Livestock Australia, at a big industry event today.

Speaking at the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association annual conference in Alice Springs, MLA managing director Jason Strong urged greater sharing of the benefits of new tools, techniques and technologies 'by all means but particularly peer-to-peer'.

Achieving the ambitious target of doubling the value of Australia's red meat sales by 2030 would require a rethink of traditional approaches, he said.

And what happened on the ground would matter, especially across the northern industry.

It would be critical to apply the things known to create and capture value and margin as the cattle herd is rebuilt.

Mr Strong explained MLA has allocated a significant increase in the funds to research adoption and extension.

"It is imperative we have a clear line of sight from the beginning of any of our research investments, to how the outcomes will be adopted into commercial operations," he said.

Fundamentally, it was about embedding producers into research projects and adoption pathways simultaneously.

What that looks like is producer-led initiatives that are customised to meet a specific need - that of a region or a business type.

This shift in approach was especially significant for the northern industry, Mr Strong said.

"The reality is that over the years, when compared to other parts of the country, adoption of R&D in the north has been low," he said.

With that in mind, a significant program of work called the Northern Breeding Business project, or NB2, is underway.

Addressing calf loss in northern breeding herds, profitability of enterprises and low adoption of proven on-farm management practices and technology is its key focus.

The goal is by 2027, NB2 will yield $20m in net benefits per annum, through increased production of 10m kilograms of live weight of cattle.

Specifically, the pathway will be a 5 per cent increase in weaning rate, a 1pc decrease in herd mortality rate and a 10kg increase in sale weight of cattle at the same age.

It will also be achieved while operating at an economically and environmentally sustainable level of production and profit - and using objective data to inform business decisions, Mr Strong said.

He announced one of the first phases of the NB2 project, the 'Pathways to Practice', will be the establishment of six producer pilot groups across northern Australia.

"We are currently in the final stages of contracting these six groups and in the coming weeks MLA will be ready to announce the groups, their locations, and key areas of focus," Mr Strong said.

While NB2 is the most significant project across the north, other research work underway covers pain relief on-farm - looking to quantify the positive impact on productivity as well as

bolstering the industry's strong animal welfare credentials.

For Meat Standards Australia, research is honing in on rail and long distance travel, while work towards a single-dose cattle tick vaccine is proving promising.

Ways to increase the adoption of phosphorus supplementation in the north are also under the spotlight.

Further, the launch of CattleBoss, which is essentially an extension of MLA's ParaBoss program for cattle parasites, is close.

Mr Strong said the cattle business had incredible opportunity in front of it.

"Let's not listen to the all-too-common voices telling us all the reasons why things can't be done, let's find the one reason why it can be," he said.

