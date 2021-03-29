Top Lockyer orchard offered | Video

VERSATILE Lockyer Valley property Farmgate Orchard has 10,467 commercial fruit trees.

Located on Gatton Esk Road at Spring Creek, the 43 hectare (105 acre) freehold property is located 20 minutes from Gatton, 45 minutes from Toowoomba, and is 90km from the Brisbane Markets.

There are 1337 mangoes, 1014 avocados, 4979 nectarines, 570 sweet persimmons, 933 custard apples, 88 limes, 469 dragon fruit, and 365 figs.

Improvements include a large, four bedroom, two bathroom low-set brick home with a covered entertainment area, and an inground pool.

The accommodation unit has eight, air-conditioned bedrooms sleeping up to 16 people. There is a kitchen, laundry, four showers, and four toilets.

The 30x16m packing shed has three phase power. There is also a 9x5m cold store, which holds about 28 pallets, a PSF elevator with washer, drying tunnel, sorting table, Aps weight/size grader with cups, and 14 rotating bins for packing.

There is a 42x15m seven bay machinery, a storage lean-to, an office, and an amenity block.

There are three bores on the property, ranging from 2500 to 3500 gallons an hour. The Southern Cross electric irrigation pump on the dam has three, large irrigation sand filters and fertigation injector.

An extensive list of machinery is offered with the property, including a Kubota M8540 Narrow 4WD, Silvan Supaflo 1000 litre air-blast sprayer, Case International 4WD tractor with forklift, Massey Ferguson TE20, Silvan three-point linkage tank, a Landboss 4X4 diesel DTV, Yale electric forklift, CFMoto 520 four-wheeler with tank, Suzuki KingQuad 400FS four-wheeler with tank, two Hustler zero turn mowers, and two Afron cherry pickers.

Farmgate Orchard will be auctioned online by Ray White Rural on April 23.

Contact Jez McNamara, 0427 270 280, or Jason Mattiazzi, 0419 650 343, Ray White Rural Queensland.

