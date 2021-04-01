Country lifestyle appeal

South Australia's regions are booming and the attractiveness of a country lifestyle for both business and pleasure has never been more appealing.



The Barossa is one of the country's best-known regions and the exceptional country estate of Abbotsford Country House at Lyndoch, with its extensive commercial opportunities and desirable lifestyle attributes is set to draw interest from a diverse pool of buyers and investors.

Located in the Barossa Valley, one hour's drive from Adelaide, via the Northern Expressway and Barossa Valley Way, Abbotsford Country House is a grand country homestead set on a scenic 20 hectares (49 acres) of Barossa hills country.

The property is only minutes from the township of Lyndoch and overlooks the Barossa and Lyndoch Valley's, neighbouring wineries and an endless tapestry of vineyards.

Jesse Manuel and Tim Altschwager, directors of global property agency Colliers, have been appointed to handle the sale of Abbotsford.

"Being situated in the Barossa Valley, activities related to tourism and the wine industry present the obvious opportunities," Mr Manuel said.



"However with its versatile facilities, expansive grounds and grazing land, Abbotsford is well-placed for expansion of the current enterprise, repurpose to an alternative venture or privatise for an exclusive, full-time or part family estate.

"The location, views and lifestyle attributes of the property are world-class".

Julian and Jane Maul developed Abbotsford nearly 20 years ago when they retreated to what they describe as 'heaven on earth' after their busy corporate careers in Sydney.

"Our dream of operating a boutique guest-house in the country became a reality and we feel extremely privileged to have accommodated discerning guests from not only throughout Australia but the world over," Mr Maul said.

"Our family has had an incredible life here at Abbotsford and now it's time for our hard work to be shared and potentially take a different format or be expanded under new ownership which will be exciting to see."

The Abbotsford homestead is a Colonial Georgian style residence which under its recent operation as a guest-house, has combined business and pleasure in a subtle way.



It is a practical home with large comfortable living areas and which allow privacy for guests and hosts alike.

An additional two cottages comprise eight individual suites, each wonderfully appointed and include spacious sleeping/sitting area, large bathroom and ducted reverse cycle air conditioning.

"The opportunity that this accommodation presents is limited only by the imagination," Mr Altschwager said.

"With the increasing popularity of remote working formats among many industries, as well as the alluring country lifestyle now more desirable than ever in a changing world, properties of the calibre of Abbotsford are well-placed to adapt to a range of business or leisure pursuits."

Abbotsford is especially well-placed to take advantage of new opportunities due to its access to the amenity of the world-renowned Barossa Valley and proximity to Adelaide.

The homestead is surrounded by expansive and well-manicured lawns, meticulously maintained gardens, elegant stonework and established trees including fruit orchard.



Abbotsford Country House is for sale by expressions of interest, closing Friday, April 30, at 4pm.

The story Country lifestyle appeal first appeared on Stock Journal.