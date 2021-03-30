Duaringa's Newlands heads to auction

THE Nobbs family's highly regarded Duaringa property Newlands has been a very successful backgrounding and finishing paddock.

Covering 866 hectares (2140 acres), the property is located 27km south of Duaringa, 50km north of Baralaba and 111km from Rockhampton.

The flood free property consists of fully developed brigalow, belah, bottle tree softwood scrub country and is currently carrying a large body of fresh feed, including buffel grass and bambatsi panic.

Water is a key feature, with five dams and a 2km Dawson River frontage. Water can be pumped from either the river or from the central main dam to five inline tanks, servicing nine troughs across the property.

Newlands is fenced into seven main paddocks and there are steel and timber cattle yards with a vet crush serviced by the central laneway.

Other improvements include a low-set three bedroom homestead and a machinery shed with a workshop.

Representative for the selling agents, Brad Hanson, said Newlands' was an opportunity to buy prime Dawson River grazing.

"Newlands strong country would suit either a backgrounding or fattening operation," he said.

Newlands will be auctioned by Hourn and Bishop Qld in Rockhampton on April 22.

Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, or Brad Passfield, 0459 160 791, Hourn & Bishop Qld.

