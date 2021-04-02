Missing stock, trespassing and illegal hunting on Rural Crime investigators' radar

Rural Crime Investigators are making inquiries into reports of missing or stolen sheep near Bathurst, along with reports of potential trespassing further north near Coonabarabran.

Investigators from Bathurst are looking into a report of missing sheep from a property on The Bridle Track at Duramana, about 20 kilometres north of Bathurst, which are said to have gone missing in the last few months.

Eighty merino wether lambs have gone missing, with green ear tags bearing the PIC number NF046405. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigators at Blayney Police Station on 02 6368 9599.

Meanwhile, police from are also investigating after a landholder reported trespassing on his property on Yaminbah Street in Coonabarabran.



The report was received earlier this week after the tire tracks were found on the property, with the landholder believing illegal hunters were responsible. The incident is believed to have taken place between March 19 and 24.



Police ask anyone able to assist or with information regarding the potential trespassing incident to contact Coonabarabran Police Station on 02 6842 7299.

Crime Stoppers can be contacted regarding both incidents too, on 1800 333 000.

