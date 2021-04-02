Rain clouds marched in for city's wettest month on record

TAMWORTH has been swamped by more rain this month than any other March on the record books.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) station at Tamworth airport has been in action since 1993, and has never clocked so much of the wet stuff during the month of March as it did in 2021.

The rain total reached 162mm by the end of the month, which is 30mm more than the previous record.



The next highest March total was back in 2013, when 132mm fell at Tamworth airport.



The highest rain total this March was overnight on March 14, when 56mm was dumped on the city.



The head of the Peel, near Nundle, also notched more rain this March than ever before, with records dating back 15 years.

More than 215mm was notched at the BoM gauge throughout the month.

Most of that water ends up in the Peel River and flows into Chaffey Dam, boosting the supply past 56 per cent.



Tamworth's main water supply was at just 42 per cent at the start of the month, meaning about 14,000ML of water washed in - the equivalent of 4600 Olympic swimming pools.

The huge jump in capacity will bring more relief for water users in the city, who will be dropped back to permanent water conservation measures from Monday.



March also brought a moderate flood sweeping through Tamworth last Wednesday after days of heavy rain in the catchment, causing damage across town and traffic chaos.



The mercury crept as high as 33 degrees during the month, and that was back on March 1. Since then, the city only cracked 30 degrees four times.



The rainy weather kept local emergency services busy with sandbagging and tarping, and volunteers were on-call and ready for action around the clock when the flood hit.



The first week of April is set to be dry and warm.