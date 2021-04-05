Processors hone in on reducing carbon footprint

FROM the enormous attention being paid to reducing carbon footprint to the new doors opening in the wake of China tensions, one of the country's most experienced beef and lamb exporters provided fascinating insight into the current state of play in red meat processing at a recent industry webinar.

Tim Clarke is a sixth generation agribusiness professional who has for decades supplied beef and lamb from his own properties, and from other producers, to global markets.

He currently has farming interests and slaughters and exports F1 Wagyu and other beef breeds of cattle direct to international consumers and wholesalers.



He is also chief executive officer of MMG1829, a company involved in land and business acquisitions in abattoirs, shipping, quarantine fields, feed suppliers and livestock supply.

Mr Clarke was a guest speaker in the first of a webinar series developed by the Export Council of Australia in collaboration with Western Union Business Solutions.



He said decarbonising the economy was front and centre in red meat processing, as it was on-farm.

Livestock was very much part of the global solution. It's the only activity that man undertakes where a direct byproduct is carbon sequestration, he said.



"The less your carbon footprint, the less your costs, so it's a sensible thing to do as well."