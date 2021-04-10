Carbon-friendly rangeland

For an investor keen to be part of the solution to global warming, rather than a mere spectator, or contributor, an aggregation now for sale in the Western Division might just tick the boxes.

Bulgoo and The Meadows - a 49,811 hectare (123,338ac) contiguous aggregation in the Cobar district - also offers multiple income streams, most of them insulated from seasonal vagaries.

The property is owned by local councillor and longtime Cobar identity Peter Yench, who is selling to ease into retirement with his wife Beverley, and relocate eastwards closer to family.

David Russell of Nutrien Russell Cobar is marketing the property on a walk-in, walk-out basis by expressions of interest with offers invited by a closing date of May 12.

Although the aggregation is being offered as a whole, offers will also be considered for its separate component parts: the 51,683ha Bulgoo and the 71,654ha The Meadows (incorporating Currawatha).

Following an earlier career that included milk runs, mining, motels and smaller-scale pastoralism, Mr Yench embarked on his present pastoral venture with the purchase of Bulgoo in 2007.

The property had previously been held for nearly 30 years by James and Libby Gardiner.

In 2014 the opportunity arose to purchase the adjoining property, The Meadows, held since 2004 by Bob Sullivan from Molong, but before that by successive generations of the Welsh family since 1879.

Under Mr Yench's ownership the aggregation has been brought to a high level of development, with capital improvements, investment in water spreading and establishment of a carbon project.

Situated about 50 kilometres south of Cobar, the aggregation comprises mostly flat to slightly undulating sandy loam country, rising to the Mt Windock Range on the southern boundary.

Natural herbage and grasses are complemented by edible bush and a timber mix of cypress, belah, rosewood, mulga and scattered kurrajong, with box and yarran flats.

A wooded area of just over 9000ha is set aside (but available for controlled grazing) as a carbon project, which runs until April 2025 generating annual income of around $700,000.

Estimated carrying capacity is 10,000 DSE and the property is now lightly stocked with 2300 Australian White ewes (not included) plus an estimated 10,000 farmed and rangeland goats.

The goats carry an infusion of Boer and Kalahari Red genetics and provide a regular source of income, with up to 3000 head mustered for sale each year through 14 purpose-built trap yards.

Working improvements are extensive and include a modern steel Enterac shearing shed of six electric stands on The Meadows and an older eight-stand (four equipped) shed on Bulgoo, new machinery sheds and workshops, haysheds and steel sheep and cattle yards.

Bulgoo comes with a modern four-bedroom, air-conditioned homestead set amid attractive lawns and shade trees with an in-ground pool, coolroom and meat house.

A second homestead of five bedrooms on The Meadows, now occupied by a manager, is of pise construction, built in the 1880s and set in established gardens with a coolroom.

Offers for the Bulgoo aggregation are expected in a $15-$17 million range, taking into account the extensive station plant, the carbon project (with scope for more) and the goat herd.

By PETER AUSTIN

