Currawong sold at auction

LUKE Dunne, Raby Creek, Duaringa, has paid $6.05 million for the Pierce family's Baralaba property Currawong, which was auctioned by Hourn and Bishop Qld on March 30.

Located 21km from Baralaba, Currawong covers 1351 hectares (3338 acres) and is carrying a large body of fresh feed.

The sale price is equal to about $4478/ha ($1812/acre).

Bidding started at $3.5m. Six of the eight registered bidders were active at the auction.

Currawong has a newly constructed set of steel cattle yards with a vet crush, six-way pound, branding cradle, a single deck loading ramp, and watering points.

Historically, the property is said to have run about 480 backgrounders or the adult cattle equivalent.

Currawong consists of a mix of scrub soils originally timbered with brigalow, blackbutt, bauhinia, bonewood, bottle trees with some country rising up to ironbark, bloodwood and rosewood tableland areas.



The property has been sown to improved pastures with established stands of buffel, green panic and Rhodes grass. The extensive legumes include seca stylo, siratro and wynn cassia. Para grass has also been established in the brigalow melon hole country.



There are 10 main paddocks.



Improvements include a highset four-bedroom home, large machinery shed and workshop.

Water is supplied from a secure 5.5 megalitre allocation from the Benleith Water Board which is reticulated to 10 watering points, and five dams.

The marketing of Currawong was handled by Brad Hanson, Hourn and Bishop Qld.

