Sandalwood heads to auction

SANDALWOOD Station comprises of 16,060 hectares (39,685 acres) in two GHPL titles and has the added benefit of an additional area of about 1100ha.

Located about 90km south of Hughenden, the centrally located backgrounding and fattening property can be accessed from both the Hughenden Muttaburra Road and off the Hughenden Winton Road.

Sandalwood is generally a mix of undulating, shaded and open black soil country with the benefit of the extensive creek and channel systems which cover about one third of the property.

Pastures include Mitchell, buffel, Flinders grasses with seasonal herbage and summer grass present. Coolabah and other gums line the creek systems with vine tree and whitewood also providing shade.

Sandalwood has benefited from an extensive capital works program, including 120km of new fencing.

Structural improvements include a five bedroom Queenslander style homestead, separate eight room donga style quarters/guest accommodation and several service sheds all located at the homestead complex.

A large machinery/hay shed is positioned near the centrally located, Pro-Way design cattle yards.

The Pro-Way design cattle yards are centrally located.

Sandalwood has a secure water supply, sourced from three sub-artesian bores, which supply 20 tanks and 48 troughs. Rockwood, Ashantee and Sandalwood creeks provide numerous seasonal and semi-permanent water holes.

The property has 12 main and six holding paddocks.

The historical carrying capacity of Sandalwood is regarded as 2100 adult equivalents (1AE:18 acres). As it presents, the owners estimate a carrying capacity of 1000AE for the remainder of the year.

The property has been destocked since mid-December in preparation for sale.

Sandalwood has a secure water supply.

Marketing agent David Woodhouse, Nutrien Harcourts, said Sandalwood was suitable as a standalone operation or for a non-resident owner.

"It is centrally located and versatile and would also be a valuable addition to an existing operation," Mr Woodhouse said.



"The secure water supply, new fencing and cattle yard as well as the traversing creek and channel system are strong features."

Sandalwood will be auctioned by Nutrien Harcourts in Townsville on May 27.

Contact David Woodhouse, 0427 910 035, Nutrien Harcourts.

MORE READING: 'MacKenzie River's Berrigurra auction on May 19'.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.



The story Sandalwood heads to auction first appeared on Queensland Country Life.