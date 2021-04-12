Mouse plague wreaks havoc on health

Though the rodent plague is primarily affecting outlying rural communities, the increased volume of vermin in the city has also taken its physical and mental toll.

"Psychologically, the important thing is to remember that people can have different reactions," said Gene Hodgins, associate professor of psychology at Charles Sturt University in Wagga.

"For a lot of people, mice make them anxious but for others, it can be a phobia, then there are others who don't have any reaction to them at all."



Framing the mouse plague as another natural disaster, Professor Hodgins said it was expected that there would be a range of emotions attached to its devastation.

Especially, given mouse plagues of the past have tended to last several months.

"It's not weak to be affected by it. It's something that can really grind you down," Professor Hodgins said.

"For some people, they've had a drought, fires, pandemic, floods, and now a mouse plague. I've heard of shopkeepers who have lost everything to it. It's dramatic, reach out if you need the help."

The destructive power of the mice has been seen not only in their carrying off of livelihoods around rural properties.

At the end of March in Gilgandra, the mice plunged the western NSW town of Gilgandra into a complete mobile phone outage. Closer to home, the increase in rodent numbers is causing havoc for hobby gardeners.

The organiser of the Wagga community garden on Shaw Street, Jim Rees, told The Daily Advertiser the recent rains have done nothing to fend off the vermin.

"It might have slowed them for a bit, but they're back now," Mr Rees said.



Having survived the recent spider epidemic, locust attack, caterpillar infestation and hairy panic inundation, the community garden looks set to pull through the rodent plague.

But, Mr Rees said, hobby gardeners, need to take precautions by constructing fencing around vegetables, to avoid too much produce falling victim to the vermin.

"It depends what you've got in, fruit is worse than veggies. Tomatoes and pumpkins and such, they can climb up those and do some damage," Mr Rees said.

"Cabbages and the like they tend to leave alone. But they'll eat anything when they're hungry, it's a nuisance but there's plenty of green things out for them to eat."

