Heavy Red Bend Catholic College steer wins grand champion carcase

RED Bend Catholic College at Forbes has won grand champion carcase of the 2021 Sydney Royal Show with their heavyweight Limousin steer.

Bred by the L and C Kirk, the overall top carcase scored 94.5 points out of a possible 100 and was sired by Wilworril Guardian and purchased by Makani Meats.



The top carcase had a carcase weight of 400.5 kilograms and dressed at 59.4 per cent, with P8 and rib fat measurements of 10mm and 10mm, a rib eye area of 130 square centimetres and marble score two.

On the hoof it placed highly commended, but it couldn't be beat on the hook. It also received a silver medal.

Reserve heavyweight champion went to a Red Angus steer exhibited by Kinross Wolaroi School, Orange and bred by Jason Tom, Parkes, that was sired by Hobbs Livestock None Better.

With a score of 93 points it was the second highest scoring carcase of the entire competition. It was purchased by NH Foods - Wingham Beef Exports.



Middleweight champion carcase went to BW. and MM. Brooker, Main Camp Angus, Upper Rouchelle with their 91 point scoring steer that was the reserve champion on the hoof.

It placed over Wellington High School's Charolais reserve champion middleweight carcase, bred by Myona Charolais, Coonamble, with 90.5 points.

Scots All Saints College, Bathurst continued its trend from the lightweight live classes, again winning champion and reserve champion lightweight in the carcase section.

The champion lightweight steer during the live judging went on to win champion carcase of the lightweight category on 87.5 points. It was also a member of the Limousin breed's winning Stan Hill Trophy team.

Scots All Saints College, Bathurst exhibited a lightweight Limousin steer that won champion on both the hoof and the hook.

Reserve champion, also from SASC, was a Limousin steer that was unplaced during live judging but scored 86.5 points for carcase.

Both steers were bred by Wilworril Limousins, Peak Hill and sired by Wilworril 303.



A Simmental-Fleckvieh steer exhibited by Frensham, Mittagong won champion school carcase.

Bred by Nicole and John Hopkins of Wormbete Simmentals, Allawah, Illabo, the top school carcase received 91.5 points and placed ahead of the St Catherine's Catholic College Singleton's entry.

The champion school steer during the live judging, received reserve champion carcase on 90 points and was part of the winning Limousin Stan Hill Trophy team.



Champion virtual taste test carcase went to St Catherine's Catholic College Singleton for its Angus steer with a Meat Standards Australia (MSA) Index of 61.93. It was bred by Bonny Brooke Angus, Yarrowitch and was sired by Booroomooka Regent J133.



TRADE RESULTS

A Limousin/Red Angus cross steer from Macarthur Anglican School, Cobbitty, has won champion trade carcase.

Bred by Mick Rawsthorne and Tony Marcochi, Cobbitty, it scored 92.1 points.

With a liveweight of 461kg, a top trade carcase had a carcase weight of 272.4kg, a dressing percentage of 59.1 per cent, P8 fat depth of 7mm and rib fat depth of 5mm and a rib eye area of 99 sq cm.

It measured a marble score one, had a MSA Index of 57.2 and received the only gold medal of the competition.



Reserve champion trade carcase went to a Charolais steer exhibited by Beverly Hogland and Steve Martin, Myona Charolais, Coonamble.

Scoring 90.9 points, it received a silver medal.

Champion virtual taste test trade carcase was Pymble Ladies College's entry, an Angus cross steer that recorded a MSA Index of 63.1.

STAN HILL TROPHY RESULTS

The 2021 Stan Hill Trophy has been awarded to the Limousin breed, with its group of three Limousin carcases scoring 265.5 points from a possible 300.



The winning team consisted of two Limousin steers exhibited by Scots All Saints College, Bathurst and bred by Wilworril Limousins, Peak Hill that scored 87.5 and 89 points, and one from St Catherine's Catholic College Singleton bred by Toebelle Limousins, Maitland that scored 87.5 points.



Second was awarded to the Charolais breed, consisting of a steer from Chevalier College, Burradoo, bred by Airlie Charolais, Glenquarry on 87.5 points and two steers from Wellington High School bred by Myona Charolais, Coonamble that scored 90.5 and 84.5 points.

The Angus team received third in the Stan Hill with their team that scored a total of 261.5 points.

