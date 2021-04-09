Dalby district properties Glenmore and Warrina sold

DARLING Downs grain growing country has taken another step up in value following the sale of the Jimbour Plain property Glenmore at an Elders auction.

The Macalister district grain farm Glenmore sold for $4.3 million to Pallathorpe Farming. That's equal to about $14,238/ha ($5764/acre).

The lifestyle/grazing property Warrina also sold on the day for $952,500 to Scott and Janene McLellan.

Glenmore was sold after 65 years of ownership by the Wegener family.

The 302 hectare (746 acre) property is located just 1km from Macalister, 16km from Jimbour and 26km from Dalby.

Improvements include a four-bedroom home, machinery shed, 360 tonnes of grain storage, chemical shed, 360 tonnes of grain silo storage, and a bore.

Warrina

Warrina sold for $952,500 for Scott and Janene McLellan. The 113ha (279 acre) lifestyle grazing property Warrina was offered on behalf of the late Clarrie Patch.

Warrina is located just off the Bunya Highway, 17km from Dalby and 25km from Bell.

There is 73ha of belah/wilga scrub soil, which was previously cultivated and now grows an excellent stand of bambatsi, purple pigeon, buffel grass and medics. The balance is timbered coolibah and soft wood scrub with green panic and buffel.



Warrina is divided into eight main paddocks plus laneways and has timber and steel cattle yards.

The marketing of both Glenmore and Warrina was handled by Mick Cuskelly, Elders Dalby.

