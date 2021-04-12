Bells Line's back but with only one lane and reduced speed limit

The Bells Line of Road, a key transport link between Sydney and central west NSW, finally reopened on the weekend but in a very limited capacity.



Bells Line had been closed between Bell, near Lithgow, and Berambing since March 21 after flooding rains cased landslides which affected the integrity of the road and slope near the Mount Tomah Botanic Gardens.



It was due to be reopened late last week but the reopening was delayed by a number of large trees that, according to Transport for NSW, were in danger of falling near a tension crack above the road east of Mount Tomah.



One lane of Bells Line reopened on Saturday afternoon after what was described as extensive work to repair the damage to it.



"The road reopened this (Saturday) afternoon between Mount Wilson Road and Rainbow Ravine Road following emergency repairs required after an additional 16mm of rain this week," Transport for NSW said.



"Changed traffic conditions including traffic control, single lane only and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h are in place.



"These measures as well as concrete barriers have addressed the current issues and allowed Bells Line of Road to safely reopen."



Transport for NSW said travel along Bells Line is expected to be slow, and "motorists are advised to continue to use alternative routes where possible".

