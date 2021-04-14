Deputy PM opens door to further Murray rail funding

The federal government has left the door open for further funding for the troubled Murray Basin Rail Project.

In December last year, the government announced an additional $200.2 million for the Murray Basin Freight Rail Network, including $195.2 million for the most extensive package of works ever recommended.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack told a pre-budget lunch, at the Rural Press Club of Victoria the funding should show the Victorian government federal authorities were serious.



"To do the line, as some would like to have it done, is going to cost more than $1 billion," Mr McCormack said.



"Well, if that's the case we will certainly look to that.



"The Australian government is listening to stakeholders and is investing in works to improve the reliability and efficiency of rail lines for this most important network.



"It's been a bugbear for those people in Maryborough, Murrayville, Manangatang, Arara and Mildura - wherever you might happen to be.



"It's been a real issue and we want to make sure we have the right rail network, to support those wheat farmers."



He said the federal government had not had the right level of bipartisanship from its Victorian colleagues.



"Over the years, we have had a rolling infrastructure package and program," he said.



"We have made sure once we get something done, we look at the next phase of that particular project and make we put the right infrastructure in place."

"We have put $5 million for planning and asked the state government to partner up, write a cheque, so we can get on with that important work, so we can get the right planning and business case done," Mr McCormack said.



"We know it's going to work, we know it's got to happen.'



He said there was reluctance from the state government, with Transport Infrastructure Minister Jacinta Allan saying "you might need a to get another government," if the project was to be completed as originally planned.



"That's a sure sign to the voters as to what to do at the next election."



Van Dairy

Mr McCormack said footage of troubles at Tasmania's Van Dairy was deeply concerning.

"No-one likes to see animals mistreated, whether its in a a dairy or an abattoir," Mr McCormack said.

"Animals need to be treated properly and humanely and that footage was very disturbing."

He said he was proud of what the government had done on foreign investment, particularly on thresholds.

"We changed it to $15 million for accumulated farmland and $55m for agribusiness - some would argue that is still too high.



"I think it strikes the right balance, because we need foreign investment - it's made the nation what it is."

But McMcCormack said the government needed to be mindful when foreign investors bought farmland, agribusiness or dairies, they did the right thing.

"They do need to have that oversight, and thankfully there are various activities to make sure that happens."

Mr McCormack said there would be a regionalisation and decentralisation package, in the federal budget.

"With a building boom, and infrastructure boom in regional Australia and Victoria, there is no better place and time in which to move," Mr McCormack said.

The state government has been contacted for comment.

