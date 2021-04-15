Acton's Croydon hits the market

THE Acton family's major central Queensland property Croydon Station is on the market, to be sold through a tender process by Ray White Rural and Knight Frank Agribusiness.



Covering 58,669 hectares (144,974 acres), Croydon was bought by Acton Land and Cattle in 1988, adding size and scale to the family business.



The late Graeme Acton and wife Jennie raised their four children on Croydon, which is located in the Lotus Creek district, 100km north of Marlborough.

While many places were bought and sold over the years, Croydon was the cornerstone for the growth of Acton Land and Cattle, which owned properties including Millungera, Julia Creek; Barkly Downs, Mount Isa; Moray Downs, Clermont; Iffley, Mackay; and Paradise Lagoons, Rockhampton.

The 26,300ha western side of Croydon comprises of developed scrub with improved pastures, enhancing the growing and finishing capacity of the country.

The 33,380ha area to the east of the Marlborough Sarina Road comprises of predominantly good forest country with some scrub influence.

Croydon has a substantial homestead complex, which includes the homestead, manager's residence, guest accommodation, two houses for employees and the workers quarters as well as sheds, stables and numerous other buildings.

Other excellent properties currently testing the red-hot rural property market include the Bauhinia district property Yantumara, which goes to auction through Hourn and Bishop Qld in Moura on Tuesday, April 27.

Consisting of 5211ha (12,877 acres), the freehold property is a mix of gently undulating country with predominantly strong brigalow, bottle tree, bonewood and softwood soil types.

The outstanding 9285ha (22,943 acres) MacKenzie River property Berrigurra is also a drawcard, set to be auctioned by Elders in Rockhampton on Wednesday, May 19.



