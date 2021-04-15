Acton's Croydon Station hits the market | Video

THE Acton family's major central Queensland property Croydon Station is on the market, to be sold through a tender process by Ray White Rural and Knight Frank Agribusiness.



Covering 58,669 hectares (144,974 acres), Croydon was bought by Acton Land and Cattle in 1988, adding size and scale to the family business.



The late Graeme Acton and wife Jennie raised their four children on Croydon, which is located in the Lotus Creek district, 100km north of Marlborough.

While many places were bought and sold over the years, Croydon was the cornerstone for the growth of Acton Land and Cattle, which owned properties including Millungera, Julia Creek; Barkly Downs, Mount Isa; Moray Downs, Clermont; Iffley, Mackay; and Paradise Lagoons, Rockhampton.

Ray White Rural's promotional video for Croydon Station.

The 26,300ha western side of Croydon comprises of developed scrub with improved pastures, enhancing the growing and finishing capacity of the country.

The 33,380ha area to the east of the Marlborough Sarina Road comprises of predominantly good forest country with some scrub influence.

Croydon has a substantial homestead complex, which includes the homestead, manager's residence, guest accommodation, two houses for employees and the workers quarters as well as sheds, stables and numerous other buildings.

There are two sets of yards, with a laneway system to facilitate mustering.

Croydon is also very well watered with numerous natural waters supported by 26 dams and two bores.

Tenders close on June 28.

Contact Richard Brosnan, 0400 361 114, Ray White Rural, or Pat O'Driscoll, 0418 792 571, or Tom Acton, 0417 600 124, Knight Frank Agribusiness.

