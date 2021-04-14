Yantumara heads to auction on April 27

ALL eyes will be on the central Queensland property market when the Bauhinia district property Yantumara goes to auction in Moura on April 27.

Consisting of 5211 hectares (12,877 acres), the freehold property is a mix of gently undulating country with predominately strong brigalow, bottle tree, bonewood and softwood soil types.



The balance of the country blends to quality open forest soils timbered with a mix of box and Moreton Bay ash, interspersed with softer timber varieties.



Yantumara has about 4290ha of open grassland and about 890ha of forest country under timber.



Improved pastures include buffel, green panic and seca stylo.



There is 90ha of established leucaena.

Yantumara features two flowing artesian bores supplying more than 156,000 litres a day.



Water is reticulated throughout the property and is supplemented by five dams and water holes in Repulse Creek.

The solid set of steel and timber cattle yards are serviced by laneways and water squares.

Located 25km from Bauhinia, 100km from Moura and 200km from Rockhampton, Yantumara is centrally located to abattoirs, saleyards, clearing and weighing facilities.

Selling agent Brad Hanson, Hourn & Bishop Qld, described Yantumara as renowned Bauhinia country and a rare opportunity not be missed.

Yantumara will be auctioned by Horne and Bishop Qld in Moura on April 27.



Contact Brad Hanson, 0408 684 612, Hourn & Bishop Qld.



