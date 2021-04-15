The outback golfing masters with a $1 million pot

Feel the need for a round or two of golf and the chance to pot a million dollars?



Well how about taking part in the Outback Queensland Masters (OQM) a 1600km golfing road trip with a potential mega hole-in-one prize at the end?

The OQM - which first ran in 2019 but was COVID cancelled last year - is back with a life-changing opportunity for amateur golfers to take home $1 million hole-in-one prize as well as five $10,000 hole-in-ones up for grabs.

Amateur golfers and travellers are being encouraged to adventure west of the Great Divide during June and July for Australia's most remote golf series.

The OQM is staged at six local golf clubs in outback townships from Biloela with its sandstone wonders, through to the channel country of Charleville, Quilpie and onto Blackall, Hughenden and the heart of the outback, Longreach, for the 2021 $1 million hole-in-one.

The event is presented by Golf Australia in partnership with Tourism & Events Queensland, PGA and six local councils and golf clubs in Outback Queensland and starts on Saturday, June 19, and finishes at Longreach on Sunday, July 25.

The competition includes nine holes each day for Saturday and Sunday with breakfast and lunch included. Saturday evening is dinner under the stars with award winning performers from comedy to cabaret to multi-piece bands.

Robert and Kerrie Rule (fourth and fifth from left) celebrate being crowned Outback Queensland Masters Series champions in 2019. Image: Pixelframe.

To compete in the Million Dollar Hole-in-One you must first have competed in two previous locations.

The inaugural Outback Queensland Masters in 2019 attracted competitors and spectators from all over Australia, some travelling from as far away as South Australia and Tasmania.

Numbers are capped at each location to ensure a quality experience for all participants and spectators.

While the 2019 event didn't land a $1 million winner, Toowoomba husband and wife Robert and Kerrie Rule were crowned Outback Queensland Masters Series champions. They will return to defend their titles this year.

"Rob and I had never played on sand greens before the Outback Queensland Masters and it turns out we quite enjoy it," Kerrie Rule said.

"What we love about the Outback Queensland Masters is that it gives us the perfect reason to revisit country towns and communities."

Player and spectator passes are available at www.outbackqldmasters.com