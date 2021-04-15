Showpiece cotton farm sells

One of southern Queensland's top cotton growing properties, South Callandoon, has sold.



Details of the sale price and the successful buyers are being kept confidential while the sale process finalises over the next month.

Nutrien Harcourts agent Andrew Jakins has confirmed the showpiece property has sold to Australian family farm interests after interest from overseas.



ABC News has speculated the sale price would be around $100 million but no expected price range has ever been listed.

The Duddy family's 12,168ha Queensland property is adjacent the Macintyre River, on the NSW border, 20km west of Goondiwindi.



Cotton is South Callandoon's main irrigated crop, and the property has an impressive on-farm water-storage capacity of 17,400 megalitres covering 377 hectares.



The Duddy family have built up what was then a cattle property when purchased by Bill, Brian and Julie Duddy in 1982 into a major cotton growing concern.



Christina and James Duddy.

Cotton was first planted in 1988.



The border property includes 14 freehold titles with significant irrigation, dryland cropping and grazing country.

A total of 1772ha is developed for irrigation.



Agents Nutrien Harcourts have described the Duddy family as one of Australia's leading cotton growing families who built up on-farm water storage to average 10 megalitres per hectare, depending on seasonal conditions.

The machinery sheds, workshop, 10,000 tonne grain complex with weighbridge on South Callandoon.

The family decision to sell South Callandoon is all part of a five year succession plan.



The property has been under the stewardship of James Duddy who will relocate to a central Queensland irrigation farm the family bought last year.

The Duddy family bought the Plath family's 12,800ha "Dooruna" in central Queensland near Clermont at auction for $27 million last September.

Dooruna has a licenced 12,500 megalitre dam, a similar water storage to South Callandoon, and the not surprising potential to grow cotton.

Brian and Julie Duddy have retired to Goondiwindi.



Nutrien Harcourts agent Andrew Jakins

There is an aircraft hangar and an all-weather airstrip on the property.

Mr Jakins said the Goondiwindi region's climate is ideal for the mixture of both summer and winter yielding crops, making this property easy for conversion from existing grazing land to dryland cultivation for further expansion of irrigation farming.

South Callandoon was offered for sale by expression of interest which closed early last month.

Start the day with all the big news in agriculture! Sign up below to receive our daily Farmonline newsletter.

