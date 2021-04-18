Community solar farms empowering small towns

When we flick a switch, a light comes on, then a pesky bill comes in the mail. For most of us, that's the beginning and the end of the story.

But the way Australia produces electricity is changing, and that centralised model looks like it's changing, too.



Across Australia community groups are eager to be a part of that movement.

Community energy is when locals come together to generate their own electricity in their own backyard, primarily from renewable sources like solar.



These projects provide cheaper, cleaner electricity while keeping the profits of power generation local.

We spoke to community energy enthusiast working to get the power back into their own hands.

