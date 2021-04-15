Aviators killed in plane crash identified

The two men killed in a light plane crash near Sutton on Tuesday afternoon have been identified as aviators from the NSW-Victoria border community.



Albury man Hayden Bruce, 31, and Corryong teenager Tom Sheather, 18, died on Tuesday when their Cessna 172 crashed while inspecting power lines.

The pair were undertaking work for Essential Energy after taking off from Canberra Airport.

Mr Bruce and Mr Sheather, who are well known in the aviation community in their region, worked for Oberon Aviation Services.



"This is a very difficult time for us - we're a small aviation business company, and family, and have lost two of our members," directors of the business Stirling and Cheryl Preston said.

"Our focus right now is to provide support for the families of our crew members, and our staff, as we all grieve this loss. We can't speculate on what might have caused this tragic accident while formal investigations are under way.

"However, our families and staff can be assured that we will leave no stone unturned in finding the cause of this accident.

"Our staff and their families remain the focus of our thoughts and care."

The pair died after their plane crashed into a paddock close to Tallagandra Lane near Sutton about 4.30pm on Tuesday. The exact cause of the crash was unclear.

NSW Police Superintendent Paul Condon said the site of the crash has been turned over to the Australian Transport Safety Bureau.

"We have forensic services that attended the scene last night and they were back out there [yesterday] during daylight for a short time," Superintendent Condon said on Wednesday.

The plane was seen flying close to the ground a short time before the crash.



Superintendent Condon said officers would continue to speak to witnesses in the area.

"Witnesses reported seeing the plane in its last moments before crashing into the ground," he said.

"The property owner [of the paddock in which the plane crashed] has not been spoken to yet."

An Essential Energy spokeswoman said the company was working with investigators.

"Essential Energy's thoughts remain with the families, friends and colleagues of the two people who died."

