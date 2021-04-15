Preparing young leaders for beef's future

High school students starting out their career or young industry professionals considering a change of direction in the beef industry, shouldn't miss CQUniversity's career development seminar at Beef Australia.

The forum, titled Embracing Change: Preparing Young Beef Leaders for an Innovative Future, will feature industry leaders in the fields of agricultural research, education, beef processing, profession development and recruitment.

To be held on Tuesday May 4, from 11:30am to 1pm in the Paterson Room, the panel will be comprised of: 2020 Nuffield Scholar and recruitment consultant Tammy Krukow; Teys Australia's General Manger of Operations in Biloela and chairman of the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association's Northern Beef Conference, Ethan Mooney and CQUniversity lecturer in agriculture and precision livestock technologies researcher, Dr Jaime Manning.

CQUniversity agriculture spokesman Michael Thomson said the seminar will tackle issues of aligning agricultural education and training programs with the needs of industry in preparing the next generation of beef industry leaders, who will face a future of unprecedented and ongoing transformation.

"The panel will discuss the need to combine access to regional training facilities, infrastructure and technical expertise within programs that create a mindset of adaptation and innovation, so that the beef industry is equipped with leaders it needs for the future," Mr Thomson said.

CQUniversity is Australia's only university offering a Bachelor of Agriculture degree based in Tropical Australia, and the only degree of its kind north of Brisbane. It also co-hosts with Teys Australia the Intercollegiate Meat Judging Association's Northern Beef Conference each year in Rockhampton.